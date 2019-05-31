Spotify is finally embracing the party atmosphere – here’s how

Spotify is testing a new feature that would allow multiple users to add songs to an existing playlist; opening the door for crowdsourced playlists.

According to reports, the company is working on a Social Listing feature that would allow friends to work together on Spotify playlists using their own devices.

Interestingly, the ability to collaborate on playlists could be accessed by scanning a QR code or by tapping a link. The news comes, not via Spotify, but from listener Jane Manchun Wong, who spots screenshots to Twitter on Friday. You can see the exchange below.

It appears the features will be called social sessions, but our efforts to access the feature by tapping the link below only took us to the Spotify home page.

However, according to reports, once the feature is accessed, a new option should appear in the connected devices menu that enables a playlist host to connect with friends. If contacts’ names appear within that box, they can begin adding songs to a playlist.

The feature sounds amazing if you’re hanging with friends and being democratic about who is in control of the playlist. If you’re someone who wants to Bogarde the tunes, then you might not want to tell your friends about this feature.

The new trial comes a week after Spotify added a new sleep timer to the Android app. The new sleep timer will also give users a countdown clock letting them know how long is left before the music stops, hopefully after the user has entered the land of nod.

The feature, which is a common feature of podcast apps, for example, will be enjoyed by those who struggle to fall asleep at night without listening to music. Reddit users (via Android Police) originally noticed the addition of the feature before the weekend.