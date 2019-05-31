Apple makes it easier to download apps over data – but barely

For iPhone users with abundant cellular data plans, the App Store’s download restrictions have always been, well, restrictive.

Until now Apple has only allowed iPhone owners to download apps, games, podcasts and iTunes Store content if it’s under 150MB. Everything higher than that had to wait until there was a Wi-Fi connection available, which can be a pain in the butt if you need an app or a piece of content to help you out in a jam.

However, if you’re in a hurry and want the content anyway, or if you’re lumbered with a crappy Wi-Fi connection, there’s no way to override Apple’s measures. The company’s intentions are good, of course, designed to ensure you don’t accidentally splurge your monthly data allowance on downloading Fortnite.

Now, according to a 9to5Mac report which Trusted Reviews has independently verified, Apple is raising the restrictions to 200MB, which will give iPhone and cellular iPad owners a little more leeway when downloading content from the firm’s various store fronts.

You might still get away with downloading some apps just above that level over cellular due to some of the assets associated with the app that aren’t downloaded as part of the package.

Unfortunately, if the file is larger than 200MB, you’ll still have to wait until you get home on to a reliable, speedy Wi-Fi connection somewhere else in order to download the file.

There is hope though. Prior to September 2017, the cellular download limit was 100MB, before being raised to 150MB. The dream for iPhone users would be to have the ability to override Apple’s download limits, but then they’d probably complain about automatic downloads rinsing their data allowances.

Do you think Apple should give iPhone users the ability to download apps as they please, regardless of Wi-Fi or cellular? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.