Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could spell doom for a beloved feature

When it comes to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, the latest rumours potentially bring both good news and bad.

According to an Android Police source, Samsung is dropping the 3.5mm headphone jack from its S Pen-toting smartphone. While other manufacturers have been shedding the traditional audio jack, Samsung has continued to keep it a staple feature in its flagship phones.

If today’s report is to be believed, the Note 10 – set to launch in August or early September – could be the first major release to ditch the port; perhaps to make more space for greater battery capacity. Doing so would see Samsung join the likes of OnePlus, Apple, Google and Huawei who’ve all dripped the physical port in recent years.

While that is unlikely to please traditionalists who rely on wired headphones (who have stuck with Samsung, because it stuck with the jack), the dark cloud may have a silver lining. According to the same report, Samsung is also planning to rid the Galaxy Note 10 of all of its external buttons.

That means no physical power button, no physical volume rockers and *drum roll* no Bixby button. That last bit is probably going to please those users who’re tired of continually accessing the unloved personal assistant by accident.

The report, brings further clarification on previous rumours Samsung might look to ditch many of those external buttons. The source ‘familiar with the company’s plans’ says the buttons will be replaced by capacitive or pressure-sensitive areas around the phone. Android Police speculates there could be ‘raised bumps’ to represent the pressure-sensitive areas on the design.

Without the headphone jack and buttons Samsung would be able to present a phone that’s far less susceptible to the elements, liquids and debris. It would also rid the phones of features that often wear out or require repair or replacement.

The report is the second major Galaxy Note 10 info drop today, with noted Twitter leaker IceUniverse claiming a Note 10 Pro will launch alongside the new Note 10.