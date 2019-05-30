When you need a major movie franchise to spice up your PlayStation 4 console…. Who you gonna call? Yes, 2009’s Ghostbusters: The Video Game is returning with a 4K remaster for PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC – ten years on from the original release.

The title, which picks up the story following the events of the 1989 Ghostbusters II movie, featured the voices of the original cast members Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson.

In a post on the PlayStation blog today, it was revealed the in-game video and cut-scenes have been rediscovered on an old hard drive and now a new generation of games will be able to enjoy the title, originally written by Akroyd and Ramis.

“We’re incredibly honored and excited to announce Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered will be launching on PS4 in 2019,” wrote Matt McKnight, the biz dev director of the remaster for Saber Interactive.

“All of the in-game videos and cutscenes were found on a hard drive in storage from one of the original creators and remastered in 4K. The great storytelling and audio has all been preserved while enhanced textures and lighting complete the package.”

If you’re unfamiliar with the original title, there’s a brand new remastered trailer launching today that’ll give you an idea of what to expect. Essentially, you’re joining the legendary New York spook hunters as a new member of the team.

The blog post continues: “Using tools like the PKE Meter and trusty Proton Pack, you’ll learn to hunt, wrangle, and trap ghosts with the team across iconic New York City locations like Times Square and Central Park. You’ll upgrade your ghost traps and Proton Pack. The Proton Pack will have alternate firing modes such as Shock Blast and Slime Blower.”

There’s no price or release date for the game yet, but we do know the PC version will be available exclusively from the Epic Games store.