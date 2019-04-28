Man United vs Chelsea Live Stream: How to watch the Premier League online

How to watch Manchester United vs Chelsea: Looking to catch a Premier League live stream to watch the big Man United vs Chelsea game this Sunday? You’ve come to the right place. We’ve got the channel guide, kick-off team and a prediction.

It hasn’t been a very good couple of weeks for Manchester United. First came a Champions League hiding in Barcelona, followed by an embarrassing capitulation at Everton and then a meek surrender to local rivals Manchester City in midweek.

However, such is poor form of rivals like Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s 6th placed team somehow remains in touching distance of a top four finish and a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Sunday’s visitors Chelsea currently occupy that all-important 4th spot, three points clear of United, knowing a win would probably put United’s hopes to bed for another season. The Blues laboured to a draw against Burnley in midweek and have been in patchy form themselves.

Man United vs Chelsea: Kick-off time and how to watch

The game kicks-off at 4:30pm on Sunday afternoon, the spot generally reserved for the showpiece game of the weekend. It’s part of a double-header with title chasing Man City taking on Burnley in the 2:05pm kick-off.

Sky Sports has the rights to both games with the broadcast starting on and Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event at 2:00pm. Sky Q subscribers will be able to watch in 4K on Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Those with a Sky Sports subscription will be able to tune in via their set-top box, but there are plenty of other ways to tune into the Premier League. Sky subscribers will be able to watch it on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

You can buy a Sky Sports pass on the Now TV platform, and watch via iOS, Android, on the web or via a set-top box with the Now TV app. Non-Sky customers can watch it for a nominal fee, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a NOW TV pass from just £7.99.

All that’s left to do is polish off the Sunday dinner, grab a hearty slice of lemon meringue pie and sit back and enjoy the double-header.

Can Man United drag themselves out of the slump and gain some ground in the chase for a top 4 spot? We say no. This one will finish 1-1. Let us know your prediction @TrustedReviews on Twitter.