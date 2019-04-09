Now anyone can try the new Apple TV app with Channels

Apple has added the revamped TV app to the latest public beta of iOS 12.3, giving iPhone and iPad owners the opportunity to get a preview of the new Channels interface.

Announced at the March 25 event, the updated version of the original TV app, also includes improved recommendations based on your viewing history.

The idea is to bring as many of your streaming apps as possible under one roof, giving you the best opportunity to find something to watch live or on demand. iTunes Movies are also coming to the TV app, making it easy for viewers to buy and rent the movies of their choosing.

During the beta, which arrived on Apple TV earlier this month, iOS users will be able to subscribe to a number of Channels from within the TV app, including Showtime, Starz, Smithsonian, and Tastemade (via MacRumors).

There’ll be a much wider range of channels available when the feature launches as part of the consumer version of iOS and tvOS 12.3 next month. Cord-cutting cable TV services will be available, but the likes of Netflix are not involved yet.

Perhaps the most interesting element of the new Channels platform is the ability to download content and watch all of those shows offline. This is something many content providers like HBO haven’t offered through their own apps before, so was likely the subject of intense negotiation between partner networks.

During its keynote address Apple revealed how users can skip intros, add programs to ‘Up Next’ queues. There’ll also be a new For You section. If you’re watching sports through a channel like ESPN+ then the thumbnails will also show you the current score, enabling viewers to dive into ongoing games when it looks like there may be a big finish.

If you’re signed up to the iOS preview program you can download the second public beta of iOS 12.3 today, in order to get a look at the new TV app. If not, head to the Apple Beta Software Program website to get started. You’ll need to sign in with your Apple ID and install a profile on your iOS device, but it’s pretty straightforward.

Naturally, there’s no sign of Apple TV Plus yet, which will bring original programming to the app later this year.

