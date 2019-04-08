Galaxy A80 could be Samsung’s most revolutionary phone yet – literally

Samsung’s long-awaited Galaxy A90 smartphone could actually arrive under the name Galaxy S80, when it is launched later this week.

According to a report from Holland, the handset with the slide-up rotating cameras is the handset that appeared under the model name SM-A805F in recently published benchmarking tests (via GSMArena).

If that’s the case, the A80 is likely to arrive alongside the A70 smartphone during Samsung’s April 10 event, which will be held in three locations – Bangkok, Milan, and São Paulo.

Whether it’s called A80 or A90 isn’t really relevant compared to the potentially groundbreaking nature of the device. It promises to be the first Samsung phone with a full screen display, uninterrupted by the punch-hole selfie camera.

Recent concept designs have shown the rear cameras rotating to face forward when the sliding mechanism is activated. That would mean the dual-cameras on the front would offer the same resolution and quality. Rumour has it those cameras will offer 48-megapixel, f/2.0 main camera with an 8-megapixel, f/2.4 secondary snapper.

Samsung is known to use the A-Series phones as a testing ground for features like the Infinity-O display and in-display fingerprint sensor, which eventually make their way to flagship S-Series and Note smartphones. So, if the sliding mechanism proves popular, Samsung could definitely choose to integrate it in top-line handsets moving forward.

Elsewhere, the A80 phone is expected to rock a massive 6.7-inch display, with a 2,400 x 1,080 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7150 processor with a 3,700mAh battery. We’ll find out for sure during the event on Wednesday April 10.

Will you be checking out the Galaxy A80 (or A90) when it arrives later this week, or do you only have eyes for Samsung’s flagship smartphones? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.