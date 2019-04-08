Kit Harington sends up The Division 2 in this Saturday Night Live skit

It’s easy to see where Saturday Night Live’s writers have been spending their time, after a skit last night that riffs on some of The Division 2’s idiosyncrasies, as Pete Davidson visits a game store to play ‘Earth War 3’.

Pulling on a VR headset, Davidson is dropped into the game, with graphics that supposedly look better than real life



The fictional game, supposedly about a zombie invasion, actually has a lot in common with The Division 2, and he’s dumped in a stronghold that’ll quickly look familiar to anyone that has spent tens of hours in either The Division game.

Indeed, Kit Harington appears as a dead-eyed non-player character (NPC) that welcomes Davidson’s unnamed character to the bunker. He’s eerily good as an NPC, perfectly capturing the slightly vacant stare and weird vocabulary. Harington starred as the main villain in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, so he’s had a bit of practice when it comes to video games.

Sadly, from here things go sour for Davidson, as he’s caught in a ridiculous gossip-fest between two different NPC’s, both of whom are wearing very Division-esque badges. Let’s be honest here, the look and feel of the whole thing is clearly inspired by Ubisoft’s latest shoot and loot title, from the location markers to the pseudo-military tone.

You know, why not just watch it. It’s okay, we’ll wait.

As a long-term SNL fan I wouldn’t go so far as to call it funny, but watching it in bed this morning I did smirk bitterly at its accurate representation of office politics, even when the office is a bunker surviving in the middle of the apocalypse.

