This week’s Tech of the Week shows off Nvidia’s GTX 1660 and the improved Dell XPS 13 ultrabook

This week’s Tech of the Week is here, bringing our computing superstar Ryan Jones together with… uh… me, to talk about the newest iteration to the Dell XPS 13 Ultrabook, and the new Nvidia 1660 graphics card.

Can you believe we’ve been doing these for 18 weeks now? Watch all of them and you slowly see me grow a beard and get increasingly confused by the world of technology.

If, for some reason, you’ve come to this news story about our weekly video show and don’t want to watch a video, let me break it down for you: Nvidia’s GTX 1660 TI got a whopping 4.5/5 stars in our review.

Ryan Jones said: “The PNY GTX 1660 Ti offers unrivalled value for Full HD gaming. If you’re not interested in ray tracing or 4K, this is the graphics card to go for.” and looking at the benchmarks, it’s a cracking card for the price, slotting in at a perfect position for anyone not worried about the bells and whistles that the RTX range offers.

We haven’t had a proper run at this new iteration of the Dell XPS 13 yet, but our thoughts on the previous one and early thoughts on with this new option are here.

