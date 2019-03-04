Ultimate Ears will now let you customise your Boom 3 speaker

The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 speaker has always had a distinctive look to it, but now you can make it your own personalised style thanks to the company’s MyBoom Studio, which launched in the US on Sunday.

It isn’t just a case of ‘pick a different colour and pay $30 more’: the speaker is genuinely customisable, allowing you to pick the shades of everything from the end caps to the fabric loop of the device. You can even put your name on the spine if you really want to ensure you have a tough time selling it on in the future – as long as your name is shorter than 20 characters.

The big advantage of customising your Boom 3 is that you can make it as flamboyantly gaudy or understated as you choose. There are 12 fabric patterns to choose from the tasteful ‘Night’ to the, uh, less tasteful ‘NY Kitty’, and the end caps, volume buttons spine and loop have eight colours each, leaving a huge number of designs available.

On top of this personalisation, you get the same brilliant Bluetooth speaker that we raved about in our 4-star review. The lack of 3.5mm headphone jack was the main weakness as Andrew praised its solid sound, 360-degree delivery and rugged design.

There are only four drawbacks to the MyBoom service that I can see as things stand. The first is that it’s currently US-only, although that is expected to go international in the summer. The second is that this customisation takes time, with the company saying you should expect a three to four-week delivery window.

Thirdly, the customisation service is only available to the Boom 3 speaker for now – no Megaboom 3, sadly. Finally the customisation comes at a cost: the personalised Boom 3 will set you back $179.99, compared to the regular version’s $149.99.

