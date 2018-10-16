Apple resolves iOS 12.1 bagelgate emoji row by adding cream cheese

Apple has rapidly amended its new bagel emoji after an outcry from the breakfast community over representation in the iOS 12.1 beta.

The initial version of the bread-based breakie favourite had been presented as an unattractive bone dry hoop that appears not to have been toasted.

You can imagine the online fury at which this was greeted, because Apple has acted faster to fix it than it has major iPhone bugs in the past. As first spotted by Emojipedia founder Jeremy Burge, Apple’s new bagel is suitably toasted and slathered in an unhealthy amount of cream cheese.

Thankfully, we can now move on with our lives and dedicate our online activism to other causes. It’s a shame, in a way, because we were kinda looking forward to the proposed march in New York City.

Apple has history here in switching up the emojis. The gun emoji was changed from a handgun to a water pistol, which led Google, Facebook, Samsung and Twitter to follow suit. Google also updated its salad emoji to make it vegan friendly by removing the egg from the equation.

Apple’s new emojis haven’t even gone public yet, but they’ll hit the mainstream with the iOS 12.1 update scheduled to launch in the next few weeks.

As well as the new hairstyles (or lack thereof), there’s new superhero characters (male and female of course), a new party character, a freezing face and an infinity symbol.

It wouldn’t be a new series of emoji without animals and food represented. We’ve got a parrot, lobster, kangaroo and a peacock. We’ve got a llama, racoon, mosquito and swan. Foodies will benefit from the bagel, moon cake, cupcake, mango, some lettuce and a salt shaker.

Does the representation of emoji in iOS grind your gears? Or are you a normal person who just gets on with life? Share your thoughts with us @TrustedReviews on Twitter.