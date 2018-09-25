Fujifilm’s GFX 50R is its smaller, cheaper “super full frame” camera

If you thought Medium Format cameras were hulking beasts that were more at home in the studio than out in the wilds, then Fujifilm has something to change your mind – its new Fujifilm GFX 50R.

The 51.4-megapixel, mirrorless GFX 50R (whose ‘R’ stands for rangefinder) is a bit like a Fujifilm GFX 50S that’s been on a crash diet. It’s 25mm thinner and weighs 140g less than its stablemate, despite offering similar if somewhat smaller controls on the top plate.

Pair it with Fujifilm’s f/3.5 GF50mm lens and you’ll have what it calls the “world’s lightest Medium Format camera combo”.

But wait, aren’t all the camera giants like Canon, Nikon, Sony and Panasonic all embracing cameras with full-frame sensors? Yes, but even brutes like the Canon EOS R and Nikon Z Series can’t capture the sheer level of detail or resolution as a Medium Format camera, whose sensor is around 70 per cent bigger.

This is why Fujifilm is somewhat cheekily calling Medium Format ‘“super full frame”. It’s likely to be prized by deep-pocketed landscape and wildlife shooters, along with commercial portrait snappers and documentary makers.

These photographers will also be pleased to hear that the GFX 50R will be fully compatible with Capture One software, complete with RAW processing, tether shooting and Fuji’s classic film simulations.

Of course, this photographic power doesn’t come cheap, with the GFX 50R going in sale in November 2018 for US$4,500 (without tax). Yep, full frame might be getting a lot smaller and more user-friendly, but those price tags still have a familiar sting.

