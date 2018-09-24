New Roku Premiere 4K HDR streamer crushes the Fire TV 4K price

Roku is lowering the financial barriers to 4K adaption with its new range of Premiere streaming devices.

The new Premiere device is now just $39.99 and offers both 4K Ultra HD and HDR visuals. That’s significantly lower than the previously cheapest 4K Roku Streaming Stick+ which is priced at $69.99. It’s also priced significantly lower than the Amazon Fire TV with 4K, which is $69.99.

The new Premiere offers a four-core processor, promises 802.11 (b/g/n) Wi-Fi and offers Dolby and DTS Digital Surround pass through over HDMI.

For an extra $10, Roku fans will be able to nab the $49.99 Premiere+, which comes with the voice remote that also offers limited controls over the television set. Both are tiny streaming boxes that require a (bundled in) HDMI cable, rather than streaming sticks that slide into the back of the television set directly.

Related: Amazon vs Netflix – Best streaming service

The company is also keeping the Roku Ultra streaming box around, which comes with a pair of JBL earphones that plug directly into the remote. That costs $99.99 for 4K HDR visuals, which is still much cheaper than the Apple TV 4K’s starting price of $169.99

Both devices are able to pre-order now, with shipping expected on October 8. We’ve received no word on when those products will be arriving in the UK or anywhere outside the US,

Elsewhere, Roku has announced some software updates. Roku 8.2 is designed for the firm’s TVs and speakers and includes the return of the Spotify app, as well as voice controls for iHeartRadio and Pandora.

Roku 9.0 is initially launching on the firm’s streaming players before the TVs, rolls out over the next 4-5 weeks. It includes new voice search tools such as “show me free comedies.”

Do you prefer the Roku interface to what’s on offer from Amazon, Apple or Google? Does this change your plans on buying a 4K television set? Is there enough content yet? Let is know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.