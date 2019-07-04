£300 Price Crash on the Samsung 55” QLED TV with a Free Sound Bar

Worth £149, receive a Samsung N300 Sound Bar on top of a massive saving on the giant smart 4K Ultra HD television.

Bringing a new visual experience to your home, save a total of £449 when you drop the cash on this Currys PC World bundle. With the Samsung 55-inch QE55Q67RATXXU reduced by a whopping £300 to £999, down form £1,299, throw in the N300 sound bar too and you’re getting a completely brand new entertainment set-up at a huge price cut.

Best Samsung 55-Inch TV Deal Samsung QE55Q67RATXXU 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV with Bixby + Free N300 Sound Bar With a massive £300 saving already on the TV itself, get a free Samsung N300 sound bar and get the true viewing experience with an excellent 100% colour voume and Quantum HDR visual and fantastic sound thrown in too.

A sight to be seen, the Samsung QE55Q67RATXXU makes watching your TV a work of art with its offering of 100% colour volume and a Quantum HDR visual experience. See every colour on the spectrum with clarity and pick up on every last detail from start to finish, whether it’s movie night or a Sunday afternoon Netflix binge. This QLED TV is also well equipped to handle a gaming session with its Quantum 4K processor.

With Bixby and SmartThings built-in, you can control a number of smart home gadgets around your household via your TV, with Alexa and Google Home compatibility. Its smart capabilities also mean it of course comes with on demand services readily available to you, as well as the ability to browse the web and update social networks.

Not only is the image it produces picture perfect, but with Ambient Mode your TV can look appealing even when you’re not watching it. Choose between a number of display options showing off you family photos. You can even allow your TV to turn into a chameleon by blending into its surroundings and avoiding that ugly black box look.

Throw into the mix the Samsung N300 sound bar, though small he be mighty with four speakers to truly give you the highs and lows of everything you watch. With Bluetooth connectivity, the sound bar is also compact and sleek in design, able to tuck neatly within your TV set-up without causing an eyesore.

It goes without saying these two devices really do compliment each other. Better still, they come at a great price with a shared saving of £449 on your purchase.

