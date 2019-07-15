Bose QuietComfort 20 headphones for Apple devices have had their price slashed by a third in another great deal for music lovers this Prime Day.

The noise cancelling in-ear headphones are up for grabs now for just £119, a significant reduction from the £179 standard price. If you want to shut out any surrounding distractions — such as while you’re commuting — but would prefer not to have a big set of over-ear cans, these could be a great selection for listing to your music collection. Take note that this variant of the product is only compatible with Apple devices.

There are relatively few in-ear headphones which promise to cancel out noise (at least when compared to their ove-ear cousins), but this set claims to do just that; and we rate them as the best in-ear noise cancelling headphones we’ve ever tested. In trains and other crowded, noisy environments, we found that they created ‘an oasis of calm’, being especially efficient at removing low-end frequency sound such as motor noises.

The downside of this feature takes the physical form of a slim black brick. You see, noise cancellation requires a power source and there’s nowhere else to hide it in the way you can with over-ear headphones. It does look a little unattractive, but in our time using it we found it to be unobtrusive, slipping into the back pocket without a problem.

As for sound quality, these the Bose Quiet Comfort 20 is good but not the best in its class, without quite the detail that other premium headphones can offer. The sound stage is still admirable, and they are capable of a big and rich sound.

The Bose QuietComfort 20 are excellent at cancelling noise, and so we’d recommend them if that’s your priority (if you use Apple devices). However if you’re a purist audiophile, you might want to check out some of the other available deals this Amazon Prime Day.

