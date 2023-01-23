 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

£30 kit could fix the Switch Joy-Con issues Nintendo won’t

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

A third-party accessory maker has released a £30 / $30 upgrade kit for the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers claiming to cure the longstanding and largely unresolved stick drift issues.

Joy-Con drift means the controller registers inputs even when gamers haven’t moved the analogue stick themselves. It’s a hugely frustrating issue for Switch gamers and one that hasn’t been handled particularly well by Nintendo over the years.

GuliKit’s replacement sticks (via Gizmodo), which can be easily installed according to the manufacturer, have Hall effect technology inside, which uses magnetic sensors to help prevent parts coming into contact and wearing down.

The tech was successfully deployed in the company’s KingKong Pro 2 wireless controller for the Switch and this new upgrade tech brings the perks to Nintendo’s own controllers, which can be used when attached or detached from the console itself.

This is a solution that iFixit has been touting for quite some time and, despite GuliKit claiming the process is a “no hassles” fix, it isn’t quite that straight forward. Here’s a video of the process from 2020.

Of course, Nintendo will take a dim view of you taking matters into your own hands and installing third-party hardware. It’ll void the warranty on the controller, but seeing as Nintendo doesn’t seem too fussed about making this right – the Switch still ships with the same controllers that are susceptible to the issue – you don’t have too much to lose.

Late last year, the consumer watchdog Which? called on Nintendo to alter its policy – involving users sending the controllers off for time consuming repairs – and give gamers free replacements.

The publication called the issue a “design flaw” and says Nintendo must go further in “getting a grip on the issues.”

“Nintendo must get a grip on the problem and provide free repairs, compensation, refunds or replacements to any consumers who have been impacted by this issue since the launch of the console,” said Which? director of policy and advocacy Rocio Concha.

You might like…

Best Nintendo Switch Games 2023: Top 11 games to buy for Switch

Best Nintendo Switch Games 2023: Top 11 games to buy for Switch

Ryan Jones 5 days ago
Nintendo Switch OLED vs Nintendo Switch: What’s the difference?

Nintendo Switch OLED vs Nintendo Switch: What’s the difference?

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
Nintendo Switch OLED vs Nintendo Switch Lite: What’s the difference?

Nintendo Switch OLED vs Nintendo Switch Lite: What’s the difference?

Ryan Jones 2 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.