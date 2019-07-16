Amazon Prime Day is into its second day and the deals are improving all the time. As is usual with these events Amazon has heavily discounted its own tech. While not every deal is worth your time, we think the savings currently offered on the Kindle Paperwhite are some of the best. Here’s why.

Released towards the end of 2018, the latest version of the Kindle Paperwhite is the best iteration of the ebook reader yet. At its usual price of £119 we’d say it’s a must-buy if you want to read on-the-go, but at £40 off it’s just too good to pass up.

Kindle Paperwhite Deal Kindle Paperwhite - Waterproof, 6" High-Resolution Display, 8GB The Kindle Paperwhite hits the sweet spot for Amazon's e-readers, with a waterproof design, 6-inch display and 8GB storage to fit in all your favourite books, magazines, comics and audio books.

1. It’s a stunning 5-star product, now even cheaper

In our in-depth Kindle Paperwhite review we scored the product the full 5 stars – a very rare occurrence here at Trusted Reviews. We ended our review by saying, “It’s far cheaper than the flashier Oasis, yet still sports a beautiful display, waterproof design and Audible support. You’re not even losing much in other areas outside of design – unless you’re a huge fan of metal bodies and sharp edges.”

We highlighted how much of a better buy the Paperwhite was than the flashier, and pricier, Kindle Oasis as it features most of the high-end features at a price that’s a whole lot friendlier on the wallet.

2. It’s the ideal summer holiday companion

Summer is here and if you’re planning on taking a few weeks off to sun yourself somewhere nice then the Kindle Paperwhite is a great travel buddy.

For one, this new model boasts support for Audible audiobooks if you connect up a pair of Bluetooth headphones or a wireless speakers. This is great if want a break from reading but want to keep churning through a book. There’s 8GB storage here too, plenty for loads of audiobook and regular ebooks.

The Kindle Paperwhite 2018 also packs a water-resistant body, ideal if you’re a bit clumsy sitting by the pool. Previous versions of the Paperwhite have lacked such a feature, so it could be reason enough to update.

3. It has access to the best ebook store

Amazon’s ebook store is the best around and not only does it have all the usual big hitters, it includes extras too.

There’s Amazon Kindle Unlimited (which is currently available free for three months with the deals below) which gives you access to books like the complete Harry Potter series and loads of great Kindle exclusive reads thanks to Kindle Singles.

