The Samsung Galaxy S20 series is finally available to buy, but before you hand over your cash here are three key things you should know about the range.

Samsung’s latest flagships have arrived on shop shelves today, and it’s no wonder that tech enthusiasts are excited – the three devices have higher specs than their predecessors, improved cameras and swanky new designs. But before you lighten your wallet by more than a few hundred pounds, here are three things you should know about the new phones.

Related: Best Phones

1) The S20 Ultra probably isn’t your best option

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is the highest-spec version of the phone – so naturally that means it’s the best, right? In fact, we’ve got a few bones to pick with this handset. Firstly the size is so extreme, with a 6.9-inch screen, that we found it was difficult to handle. Those ultra-high specifications combined with the screen also have ramifications for its battery life – with the 120Hz refresh rate enabled, we found the device wouldn’t always make it through a busy day without needing a top up charge.

The Ultra is somewhat of an experiment. It’s the first time that the flagship S-range has tried to outdo the Plus model, and while there are some things it’s excellent at – including long-range zoom and a truly stunning screen – overall we think that most people would probably be best off going for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus.

2) You can still get a 4G option

If you want to save a thick wodge of money on your monthly contract, then fortunately there is still a 4G option of the standard Samsung Galaxy S20 that’s available to buy. This is naturally your cheapest option from the new range, but it still goes for a whopping £799. If you’re happy with your 4G connection speeds this could be an entry point into the S20 series that still satisfies you with its screen and camera performances.

Having said that, 5G has been rolling out across the UK for some time now and is clearly going become further integrated into our lives in the near future. It’s worth bearing that in mind as you weigh up the options of what the best choice is for your next smartphone.

3) Remember the competition

While it’s an exciting day that sees the launch of a new top-end phone, don’t forget that there are plenty of other excellent options competing for your hard-earned cash – including some tempting prospects that are yet to be released, such as the OnePlus 8, the Huawei P40, and – later in the year, but always inevitably – the iPhone 12. Samsung might have beaten these brands to the punch by launching its flagship smartphone already, but check out the rumour pages linked in the previous sentence for a taste of what to expect from the next smartphones on the horizon.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…