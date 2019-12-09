2K have launched a new studio to develop a BioShock sequel

Hold the phone, BioShock is coming back! 2K Games have launched a new game development studio called Cloud Chamber and they’re going to make a new BioShock game.

There hasn’t been a new entry to the series since 2013’s BioShock Infinite. The game got fantastic reviews, bagging several 10/10’s, and was released on PC, PS3 and Xbox 360.

Now, Cloud Chamber has been formed to step into some big, big shoes. Let’s hope they can build on the series’ reputation and give gamers an up-to-the-minute return to the atmospheric BioShock world.

Related: Best Games of E3 2019

Kelley Gilmore, Global Studio Head, Cloud Chamber, said: “We founded Cloud Chamber to create yet-to-be-discovered worlds… that push the boundaries of what is possible in the video game medium.

“Our team believes in the beauty and strength of diversity, in both the makeup of the studio and the nature of its thinking. We are a deeply experienced group of game makers, including many responsible for BioShock’s principal creation, advancement and longstanding notoriety, and honoured to be part of the 2K family as stewards of this iconic franchise.”

2K see the revival of the franchise as a fantastic business opportunity. BioShock was popular enough to spawn two sequels, BioShock 2 and BioShock Infinite.

Cloud Chamber are set to be based between 2K’s San Francisco headquarters and a location in Montreal, Canada. Notably, this will be 2K’s first Canadian office.

2K President, David Ismailer, said: “As we continue growing our product portfolio, we remain inspired by opportunities to invest further in our valuable IP, great people and their collective, long-term potential. BioShock is one of the most beloved, critically praised and highest-rated franchises of the last console generation. We can’t wait to see where its powerful narrative and iconic, first-person shooter gameplay head in the future with our new studio team at Cloud Chamber leading the charge.”

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…