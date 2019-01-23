The 256GB iPhone XS now has £150 off for a limited time only

Amazon has temporarily dropped the price of the 256GB iPhone XS, now just £999 – the same price as the 64GB version.

It’s no secret by now that high prices and greater competition have stopped the latest range of iPhones from selling as well as expected, but Amazon is the first company to jump on the news by offering a substantial price cut for the iPhone XS.

Limited Time iPhone XS Deal Apple iPhone XS (256GB) - Space Grey Amazon has jumped the gun by offering a huge £150 discount on the 256GB version of the iPhone XS, making this the best opportunity to buy Apple's latest flagship smartphone.

At present, the 256GB model is the only iPhone XS variant that is subject to this discount – which very much highlights this as a limited time offer – but you’ll be glad to have that extra data to play around with after downloading all your favourite movies, apps and using the phone’s incredible camera incessantly.

Apple usually discounts its phones by the £100/150 mark when they’ve been on the market for a year, which is why it’s surprising to see that same price drop just a few months after the release of the iPhone XS. When this deal is over, it’s unlikely we’ll see anything like it again for months.

The iPhone XS received a high 8/10 rating here at Trusted Reviews, with the device being lamented for its blazingly fast processor, swish dual-camera set up and a far better display than the iPhone X.

Writing in his review, Alex Walker-Todd detailed: “Every facet, save for perhaps interaction on iOS, has been refined and honed to out-do its every previous iPhone. Apple pretends it doesn’t really measure its smartphones against the competition all that much but the two fundamental upgrades that the XS brings to the table – its faster processor and (especially) its improved camera, suggest otherwise.”

If you’ve been holding out for the iPhone XS to drop in price, this is the best deal you’re likely to see in some time. Saving you a swish £150 and gifting you an additional 192GB over the 64GB version, this offer simply cannot be missed.

