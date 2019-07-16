DNA testing company 23andMe has slashed the cost of its Health and Ancestry Personal Genetic Service kits by more than half for Amazon Prime Day 2019, making now the perfect time to find out how much Neanderthal you have in you. It’s down to just £72.79 from £149 − that’s better than half price.

The 23andMe kit will profile your DNA sample and test it for susceptibility to conditions including anemia, late onset Alzheimer, and Parkinson’s, as well as give you a breakdown of your ancestry composition. Better still, there’s no blood involved − 23andMe only needs your saliva.

The two kits see you send off saliva samples to 23andMe, which will then analyse your DNA and send you a series of reports. If you want to find out all the above and also know what conditions, food, drink, allergens, phobias and other thing you might be genetically predisposed to, then you’ll want an 23andMe Health & Ancestry Service kit.

The test requires you to send a saliva sample to 23andMe’s lab in the Netherlands for testing, and results should be with you within 6-8 weeks.

Here are some of the things 23andMe will test for:

Ancestry reports − 35+ reports including Ancestry Composition, Ancestry Detail Reports, Maternal & Paternal Haplogroups, Neanderthal Ancestry, Your DNA Family

Health Predisposition reports − 10+ reports including Celiac Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Carrier Status reports − 40+ reports including Sickle Cell Anemia, Tay-Sachs Disease, Hereditary Hearing Loss

Wellness reports − 5+ reports including Deep Sleep, Lactose Intolerance, Genetic Weight

Traits reports − 30+ traits including Hair (Color, Curliness, Male Bald Spot), Taste & Smell (Sweet vs. Salty, Bitter), Facial Features (Cheek Dimples, Unibrow, Freckles)

23andMe DNA test kit better than half price 51% off 23andMe's DNA testing kit. Spit in a tube and you open up a plethora of knowledge on yourself and all of your traits.

