23andMe’s pair of Cyber Monday DNA deals cut Ancestry & Health Kits to nearly 50%

DNA testing company 23andMe has cut the cost of its Ancestry Service and Health & Ancestry Service kits by almost half on Cyber Monday.

The two kits see you sending off saliva samples to 23andMe, who’ll then analyse your DNA and send you a series of reports.

23andMe DNA Testing Kits – Cyber Monday Ancestry Service The basic DNA testing kit from 23andMe takes to 2-4 weeks to finish and will provide you with five reports, letting you ancestry composition, including Neanderthal ancestry, your DNA family and a DNA Relatives tool, which lets you connect with relatives who share similar DNA. Health + Ancestry Service The 23andMe Health and Ancestry Service will profile your DNA sample and test for susceptibility to conditions including anemia, late onset Alzheimers, and Parkinson's, as well as giving you a breakdown of your ancestry composition.

The basic 23andMe Ancestry Service matches your DNA profile with that of others it has on record, so if you’ve ever wanted to find out if you’re 60% Germanic European, 20% Somali and 20% Ashkenazi Jewish, then this is for you.

If you want to find out all the above and also know what conditions, food, drink, allergens, phobias and other thing you might be genetically predisposed to, then you’ll want an 23andMe Health & Ancestry Service kit.

The test requires you to send a saliva sample to 23andMe’s lab in the Netherlands for testing. Results should be with you within 2-4 weeks, depending on the testing kit you buy and your genetic heritage.

So how do these Cyber Monday deals work out?

Typically, the basic 23andMe Ancestry kit costs £79, but throughout Cyber Monday it’ll set you back £44. The more advanced Health & Ancestry kit normally costs £149, but throughout Cyber Monday now it’s £74.

23andMe’s also running this promotion throughout all of today and Tuesday, up until 8:00pm GMT, so if ‘Cyber Tuesday’ is a thing, then technically it’s a Cyber Tuesday deal as well. So, for the rest of today and tomorrow, the ‘D’ in DNA stands for ‘deal’.

