Everyone dreads dipping below the 20% battery line, but there’s no need to risk it with the Anker PowerCore II Slim 1000 Portable Charger. Down from £25.99 to just £19.99, save 23% and always be fully charged.

An essential in 2019, much like your keys and your wallet, you should never leave the house without a power bank (or, you know, your phone for that matter). Experts in all things charging, Anker should be your top choice. Especially now the Anker PowerCore II Slim 1000 is reduced by a tasty 23% in Amazon’s Deal of the Day.

First things first, when it comes to power banks there’s one box that needs ticking above all else and that’s its level of portability. No one wants to lug around a brick that weighs down their bag and feels like it’s more trouble than it’s worth. With its appealing sleek design, the Anker exists exactly as it says in the name. Ultra slim, this particular Anker portable charger is described as being the perfect partner to your smartphone, weighing in at just 200g and scaling at no bigger than 13.7 x 6.6 x 1.5cm. The ideal companion, from nights out to capturing gig highlights, slip this little guy snuggly into your bag in its specially made protective pouch without too much bother.

Made with Anker’s in-house chips, you can also benefit from revolutionary charging technologies. Rather than packing multiple chips to ensure compatibility with a range of smartphone models and other devices, Anker does one better with its homemade chips, ensuring high-speed charging ability across most devices. Tick off Android, Apple and Qualcomm Quick Charge devices, and you can also throw in tablets and any gadgets that come with a USB charging cable.

But what about the stats? Well, the Anker PowerCore II Slim portable charger states its able to charge up to three times on flagship handsets like Apple’s iPhone 8 and Samsung Galaxy S8. As for its own charging speed, you can expect a full glass of juice in just four hours.

Portability? Check. Up for the job? Check. The Anker PowerCore II Ultra Slim power bank is an instant winner with its fantastic high-speed charging abilities and it can be yours for 23% less than its original RRP. Buy on Amazon in this one day only deal and grab yours for just £19.99. You won’t look back (or run out of juice either).

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.