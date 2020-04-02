Loads of iconic James Bond films have just dropped on Amazon Prime Video US. Fans based in the US will now be able to conveniently stream some of the franchise greats, starring Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and the rest.

Since the cancellation of the of No Time to Die premiere, Amazon is doing its best to replace the Bond-shaped hole in the fans’ lives. All in all, 21 films from the franchise are now available via Amazon Prime in the US. That’s pretty much every film up until the point when Daniel Craig slipped into the role of the world’s most iconic secret agent.

A particular highlight is Sean Connery’s original 1962 outing as Bond in Dr. No. The film received mixed reviews on first release but has become known as on the best Bond films ever, and remains hugely entertaining.

Another undoubted highlight is 1995’s Goldeneye. Pierce Brosnan slips on the tux to take on a friend-turned-foe, played by Sean Bean. It’s an adventure that takes Bond all over the globe, into plenty of dangerous situations and shows fans some amazing stunts.

The oddity of the bunch is 1983’s Never Say Never Again. After a legal wrangle, Sean Connery made a comeback in what is essentially a remake of his earlier film Thunderball. Its release coincided with that of Roger Moore’s questionably named Octopussy, but the younger man, Moore, won at the box office and Connery hung up the Walther PPK for good afterwards.

Here’s the full chronological list of the Bond films now available to Amazon Prime Video viewers in the US…

Dr. No (1962)

(1962) From Russia with Love (1964)

(1964) Goldfinger (1964)

(1964) Thunderball (1965)

(1965) You Only Live Twice (1967)

(1967) On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

(1969) Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

(1971) Live and Let Die (1973)

(1973) The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

(1974) The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

(1977) Moonraker (1979)

(1979) For Your Eyes Only (1981)

(1981) Never Say Never Again (1983)

(1983) Octopussy (1983)

(1983) A View to a Kill (1985)

(1985) The Living Daylights (1987)

(1987) Licence to Kill (1989)

(1989) Goldeneye (1995)

(1995) Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

(1997) The World is Not Enough (1999)

(1999) Die Another Day (2002)

If you’re not sure whether you’ll be able to access Amazon Prime Video US, a popular workaround is a VPN. In line with Amazon’s terms and conditions, we cannot actively advise using a VPN, but both NordVPN and Express VPN have been known to work when accessing Amazon Prime Video content.

Essentially, the VPN allows viewers to work around any geoblocking – meaning you can watch content from a region where, otherwise, it may not be available via the Amazon streaming platform.

