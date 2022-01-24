2022 is going to be a massive year for Apple fans, according to this expert

Apple is preparing to launch a vast array of new tech products, according to reliable source on the company. Here’s what you can expect to see shown off in the months ahead.

Hold on your hats, Apple fans: 2022 is going to be a major year for your favourite tech brand, according to one of the leading experts on the manufacturer.

Mark Gurman, of Bloomberg, has claimed that the brand’s autumn event will see the launch of “the widest array” of products in its entire history. According to his newsletter (Power On), he believes that Apple is currently working on the following products:

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone SE 5G

An updated low-end MacBook Pro

A larger-screened iMac

AirPods Pro 2

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch SE

‘Rugged’ Apple Watch

A low-end iPad

New iPad Pro models

Whew! While most of these products will be unveiled in autumn, the iPhone SE 5G is expected to arrive in spring along with a new iPad Air, and possibly a new iMac too — so remember to stay tuned throughout the year for the latest announcements.

Of course, whenever such a list is published there are plenty of us who still check to see the things that aren’t there as much as the things that are. This time round the two missing pieces are Apple’s VR/AR headset, which is thought to have been pushed back by a year, and the Apple Car project, which could still be quite some way off fruition after the project has seen significant depatures (says Gurman: “nearly the entire Apple car management team in place just one year ago is gone.”)

Last year’s already-busy release schedule saw Apple host a Spring event on 20 April, the World Wide Developers Conference in early June, the iPhone 13 launch on 14 September, and then an iMac launch event on 18 October. In 2022 the programme could look similar, with a litany of launches spread across several different events that are bound to cause ripples within the entire tech industry.