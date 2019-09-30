Apple’s future iPad Pro and MacBook models may feature next-gen Mini-LED technology.

The displays on upcoming iPad Pro and MacBooks are rumoured to feature Mini-LEDs, which could see the screens include over 15 times the number of LEDs of Apple’s Mac Pro Display XDR.

According to well-regarded analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple plans to release the Mini-LED sporting iPad Pro and MacBooks at some point between late 2020 and the middle of 2021 (via MacRumors).

Apple’s Pro Display XDR currently has 576 LEDs as part of its display – Mini-LED tech on the new Apple products could see over 10,000 LEDs used.

The Mini-LEDs are thought to be around 200 microns in size, which makes them way smaller than the current LEDs used on the Pro Display XDR.

These iPads and MacBook models will reportedly come in 10- to 12-inch and 15- to 17-inch models respectively, and will be priced at the higher-end of the market due to the new display technology – indicating these will be iPad Pros and MacBook Pros.

Mini-LEDs are expected to allow Apple to create thinner and lighter products without compromising on colour, contrast and HDR performance.

Along with the design benefits, Apple is reportedly turning to the technology to rely less on Samsung for its product displays – the Mini-LED display panel production will be led by LEG Display – and avoid the negative effects of burn-in on LED screens.

With the advent of iPadOS, there is likely to be quite a bit of excitement about a new design for the iPad Pro – as Apple looks to make it more and more like an all-rounder home PC.

We were impressed by the iPad Pro (2018) but pre-iPad OS saw it as a device that needed a software shakeup – our 4/5-star review said: “A stunningly built tablet that needs a better operating system to really make the most of all the power contained within.”

