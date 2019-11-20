2020 Democratic Presidential Debate live stream – how to watch on TV and online

The latest 2020 Democratic Presidential debate takes place on Wednesday November 20, as the bloated field of candidates take a very wide stage ahead of the forthcoming primary election season.

Upon hearing this news, you’d be forgiven for thinking “what, another one?” This is the FIFTH debate designed to help Dem voters decide who should take on Donald Trump in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election.

With Impeachment Headings into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine well underway, the ten remaining Democratic Party candidates are sure to be quizzed by moderators on the latest proceedings, which featured some explosive testimony from the US Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sonland during Wednesday’s sessions.

Democratic Presidential Debate field

In case you’re wondering, those ten remaining candidates are as follows: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Corey Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Andrew Yank, Tom Steyer and Tulsi Gabbard.

While the debate taking place in Atlanta, Georgia tonight won’t be the final hurrah, it is likely to be the last stand for many of the latter six of the candidates struggling to meet the campaign funding and polling popularity to remain in the field.

Democratic Presidential Debate start time, channel and live stream

In the United States, the debate will not start until 9pm eastern standard time. That’s designed to allow Americans in the west coast time zone, plenty of time to get home from work in order to tune in live.

The MSNBC news network and The Washington Post are hosting tonight’s debate. MSNBC will televise live coverage of the two hour debate on its 24-hour news channel. If you don’t have access to that, it will be streamed live from both the MSNBC.com and WashingtonPost.com homepages.

If you’re tuning in late night in the UK (it starts at 2am), there’s a good chance the debate will be open to stream outside of the United States too. If you’re met with a location blocker, we’d guide you to our selection of Best VPNs to allow you to tune in via a US IP address.

If you’re unable to tune into this debate, don’t worry, there’s another debate coming before Christmas, on December 19.

