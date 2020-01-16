2020 could bring a big batch of new iPhones − including one huge model

Apple fans can look forward to a difficult decision later this year with several new iPhone models set to launch, analysts say.

UBS analysts Timothy Arcuri and Munjal Shah shared their 2020 predictions for Apple in a research note, and it looks like there could be four new iPhone models to choose from.

If Arcuri and Shah are correct, Apple will release four iPhones in 2020 (via MacRumors) :

A 6.7-inch iPhone with 6GB of RAM and a triple-lens rear camera with 3D sensing

A 6.1-inch iPhone with 6GB of RAM and a triple-lens rear camera with 3D sensing

A 6.1-inch iPhone with 4GB of RAM and a dual-lens rear camera

A 5.4-inch iPhone with 4GB of RAM and a dual-lens rear camera

For reference, the current iPhone 11 Pro Max has a display that measures 6.5-inches, so that 6.7-inch handset would be even bigger, falling short of the massive Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus phablet by just 0.1-inch.

The 6.1-inch models, on the other hand, would be the same size as the iPhone 11 and its colourful predecessor, the iPhone XR. The 5.4-inch phone would be more akin to the iPhone 7 Plus or the iPhone 8 Plus, which were actually pretty big for their time at 5.5-inches.

None come near as tiny as the 4-inch iPhone SE, though we’ve long expected its successor to be significantly bigger than the original.

As far as cameras are concerned, the triple sensor on the first two models suggest they will enter as successors to the iPhone 11 Pro, while the dual-lens on the latter mimics that on the slightly more affordable iPhone 11.

The 25% boost in RAM comes as a surprise. Previous models, from the iPhone 5 onward, have generally received an extra 1GB every two years. If Apple were to follow this pattern, we would expect the more pricey models of 2020 to receive closer to 5GB.

That said, this isn’t the first we’ve heard of a 6GB iPhone this year. Analysts from Barclays shared a similar prediction in November, while the sizes match those predicted by JPMorgan in early December.

