The 2019 iPhones don’t sound hugely different to Apple’s 2018 models

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has has released a new research note detailing what he believes to be the company’s plans for 2019 − and this year’s batch of new iPhones sound awfully familiar.

According to Kuo (via MacRumors and 9to5Mac), Apple will release a brand new trio of iPhones this year: a 5.8-inch OLED model, a 6.1-inch LCD model and a 6.5-inch OLED model.

They’ll apparently have same sized notches as the (5.8-inch OLED) iPhone XS, (6.1-inch) iPhone XR and (6.5-inch OLED) iPhone XS Max, and will stick with Lightning connectors instead of making the jump to USB-C, as last year’s iPad Pro did.

However, there will be some differences. Kuo says Apple will load either some or all of the new handsets with bigger batteries, improved Face ID, and a triple-lens camera system.

We can also look forward to ultra-wide band connectivity for indoor positioning and navigation, frosted glass casing, and something Kuo calls ‘bilateral wireless charging’ − reverse wireless charging by another name. It means you’ll be able to power up other wireless charging devices by placing them on the back of one of the new iPhones.

There’s no word from Kuo on when they’ll launch, but it will almost certainly take place at an event in early September.

According to the analyst, Apple will also release a new iPad, the heavily rumoured iPad Mini 5, a new 16-inch MacBook Pro, a 6K monitor, and a new iPod Touch 2019 this year.

There have also been reports that Apple will be holding an event in March to reveal a Netflix-rivalling streaming service, as well as a news subscription that could bundle major publications into one package. It’s possible that we’ll see a few new devices there.

