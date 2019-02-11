Anybody hoping that the new line of iPad Pros’ adoption of USB-C would see iPhone follow suit, looks set to be left disappointed.

According to suppliers speaking to Macotakara – an outlet that successfully predicted the adoption of USB-C in the new iPad Pro – 2019’s iPhones will continue to use the same cable that’s powered Apple handsets since the iPhone 5.

Related: Best iPhone

That’s a little annoying for those that have fully embraced USB-C – say those with MacBooks, 2018 iPad Pros and even Nintendo Switches – but it’s not actually too surprising.

The iPad Pro has designs on being a genuine laptop alternative for productivity, and that requires the more widely-accepted cable. The iPhone has no such requirements.

But it’s actually a side note in the report that’s more irritating. Once again, Apple will just bundle the standard 5W USB-A charger in the box, leaving fans to splash out extra if they want their new device to charge at a decent rate.

According to the report, Apple is reluctant to change what it puts in the box, as it currently benefits from enormous economies of scale by keeping the bundled accessories the same across generations.

Unfortunately, that means that the accessories often feel more dated than the products they come with, from the Lightning earbuds that have remained the same for years, all the way to the 5W charger set to return again in 2019.

Related: Best smartphone

As Apple explains on its official site, everything from the iPhone 8 and upwards can reach 50% battery in just 30 minutes, but it requires special hardware: a USB-C power adapter and a USB-C to Lightning cable.

Apple charges £29 for its cheapest 18W adapter, and an extra £19 for a one-metre USB-C to Lightning cable. That’s a sharp kick in the teeth to fans who’ve just spent anywhere between £750 and £1500 on the latest Apple handsets.

Are you happy with Lightning cables, or would you prefer Apple shifted to USB-C across the board? Let us know what you think on Twitter @TrustedReviews.