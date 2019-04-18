Report: Apple will be upping its photography game with the 2019 iPhones

Google isn’t the only company intent on treating selfies seriously. According to MacRumors, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has stated that this year’s iPhones will see a substantial improvement to their front-facing cameras.

Kuo states that the 7-megapixel selfie camera will jump to 12-megapixels without reducing the pixel size. That’s a pretty big change – it would make the front-facing camera the same megapixel spec as the main snapper, were it to remain the same as the iPhone XS.

It should come as no surprise that the main camera will be getting a boost as well, given the importance of photography to buyers. Kuo reckons that the next generation of the iPhone XR will get dual cameras, with the addition of a telephoto lens. On top of that the main wide-angle lens should be getting larger pixels to improve things when light is in short supply.

It would be a little odd if the entry-level iPhone was the only one getting a camera upgrade, and sure enough Kuo predicts the iPhone XS’s premium successor will be getting an extra camera lens too, taking the total to three. This one will offer a super-wide angle apparently.

These improvements all sound great on paper, but the real proof will be how they handle our real-world tests, and we’re obviously a long way away from that, given Apple’s easy-to-predict pattern of releasing new iPhones every September.

It’s certainly in for a challenge though: phone photography has improved immeasurably in recent years, and the 2019 iPhones will need to be exceptional if they’re to keep pace with our camera phone favourites: the Huawei P30, the Google Pixel 3 and the Samsung Galaxy S10.

