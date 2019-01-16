The 2019 iPhone 11 just leaked and its camera system will blow your mind

After last year’s incremental iPhone updates, Apple’s 2019 iPhone 11 is expected to offered a much more radical design overhaul – and we may have just gotten our best look yet at how it’s shaping up, thanks to a pair of new leaked iPhone 2019 renders. Prepare to be shocked…

The images in question come to us from noted phone tipster @OnLeaks in partnership with CompareRaja, and show off an alleged prototype iPhone 11 featuring a triple camera system on the rear. That’s right, the site is claiming these are legitimate pre-production devices – though obviously we can’t confirm that.

In and of itself, the new-look camera system isn’t that much of a shock, as multiple reports have indicated that at least one of this year’s new iPhones will follow the likes of the Huawei P20 Pro in sporting a trio of camera lenses.

However, you’ll notice in the image above that this camera setup looks very different from previous iPhone models like the iPhone XS, thanks to a tweaked horizontal alignment that places the primary camera block in the centre-top of the device, rather than shoving it in the corner. To enable this, the rear camera’s flash has been changed to a light ring around the central module, while there’s a teeny microphone also nestled below the central lens.

There’s still a notch in evidence, much to our disappointment, but it looks ever so slightly smaller than last year’s Apple cut-out, so perhaps Apple is slowly working to rid its flagship handset of the front-facing eyesore.

While unconfirmed, speculative stuff, all of this chimes rather nicely with a recent report in the Wall Street Journal, which claims that only the highest-end 2019 iPhone – likely the iPhone 11 Max – will offer a triple camera system.

This makes sense, as when Apple does debut an iPhone with a radical new look, it tends to be at the very top of its range – witness the last great iPhone design change, 2017’s 10th anniversary iPhone X –while cheaper models retain the aesthetics of yesteryear.

All will be revealed later in the year of course, but first we’ll have a chance to see what Apple’s competition has in store, with rival manufacturer Samsung set to reveal the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy X at a special event in February 2019.

What are your hopes for the iPhone 11 in 2019? Let us know @TrustedReviews.