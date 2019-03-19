The new iPad Air and iPad mini don’t quite fit any old cases

If you’ve set aside just enough money for the new iPad Air or the fifth-generation iPad mini, but were hoping to save a few quid by reusing an old case, you’re going to be disappointed. While you can find iPads of similar dimensions throughout Apple’s catalogue, there are small design changes that won’t make them a perfect match.

Appleinsider crunched the dimensions, analysed the pictures and spotted enough differences to suggest you’ll be needing a new case, though it’s a close call and you might find that some fit – if a little awkwardly.

Take the new iPad mini, for example. At 203.2 x 134.8 x 6.1mm, it shares the exact same dimensions as the fourth-generation iPad mini from 2015. The problem is twofold: firstly the volume buttons appear to be a touch bigger, meaning the existing cutouts may block your ability to change the volume.

More importantly though, the rear microphone seems to have moved as well. On the iPad mini 4, it was next to the camera, but it seems to have relocated to the middle. You could poke a hole through, I suppose, but it’s a bit fiddly. And if you don’t, you may find Siri struggles to hear your cries for help.

Then there’s the third-generation iPad Air. At 250.6 x 174.1 x 6.1mm, it’s both longer and wider than both the last iPad Air and the 2018 iPad. Interestingly though, there is one perfect match: the discontinued 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

It’s actually seems to be spot on, right down to the button placement. But there’s one small difference: while the iPad Air 3 has stereo speakers, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro has a quad-speaker setup, meaning you’ll likely find any case for the older model has more holes. Not the end of the world, but again, not quite the perfect match you may have hoped for.

Ultimately though, if you’re planning on shelling out between £399 and £749 for a new tablet, you may as well spend a bit more for a case that’s actually designed to protect the new product. After all, you don’t want to scratch your new toy on day one.

Will you be buying a new iPad on launch day?