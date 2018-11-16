Get the 5-star 2018 Kindle Paperwhite for an incredible £89 – Save £30

Amazon has only just unveiled its latest Kindle Paperwhite, and it is already slashing the already impressive price this Black Friday 2018.

In what’s looking like the start of a week of exceptional deals for Amazon Black Friday, Amazon has just reduced the price of its latest 2018 Kindle Paperwhite down from £119.99 to an astonishing £89.99. Considering this Kindle was only released earlier in November, this deal is an absolute must-buy.

In our 5/5 review of the new Paperwhite we said, ” If you’re looking to upgrade an older e-reader, or purchase your first such device, the Kindle Paperwhite is the obvious choice. It’s far cheaper than the flashier Oasis, yet still sports a beautiful display, waterproof design and Audible support. Nor are you losing much in other areas outside of design.”

“The regular Kindle is cheaper at £49.99, but it lacks the lit display and many of the higher-end features that are present here. For the ultimate e-reader at an impressive price, the 2018 Kindle Paperwhite is tough to beat.”

The fact it’s now £30, or 25%, cheaper only makes the purchase more impressive.

Amazon’s latest Paperwhite has a bunch of great features, with perhaps our favourite being the updated design. The 6-inch, 300ppi display now sits flush to the body and the device boasts an IPX8 waterproof rating. This waterproofing feature was previously restricted to the much pricier Kindle Oasis.

There’s also now support for Audible, so you can wirelessly listen to your audiobooks through a Bluetooth pair of headphones or a speaker. If you own both the Audible audiobook and ebook you can easily switch between the two.

Other neat touches include more internal storage (8GB as opposed to 4GB) and the option to expand that further with a 32GB model. There’s also an LTE model available, however this doesn’t feature in the sale.

