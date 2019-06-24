Christmas has come six months early with eBay’s 20% off PURE20 voucher code and we think it’s about time you treated yourself to the amazing Nintendo Switch console, including arguably one of its best games, Super Mario Odyssey. Use the eBay code and both could be yours for under £250.

With the Nintendo Switch alone priced at an RRP of £279, throw in just about any game and you’re looking to drop nearly £320, especially when Mario is involved. However, eBay’s multi-seller code is here. Simply quote PURE20 at the checkout and you’ll get 20% off, taking this £309 bundle down to just £247.20.

The hybrid of gaming consoles, the Nintendo Switch allows you endless possibilities when it comes to gaming. Enjoy the portability of playing on the go, hooking up to a bigger screen and even competing in multi-player games too. With a 6.2-inch touchscreen that boasts a 720p resolution, we deemed this near-perfect quality “a sensible target for mobile gaming hardware, and at this size you still get an incredibly immersive experience.”

The screen also comes with two Joy-Cons, which, depending on your game play set-up, can be used in perfect partnership together for handheld play, or shared between you and a friend for a particularly intense game of Mario Kart. Each of the two controllers is packed with different ways to interact with the game, including an analogue stick, four face buttons, a trigger and so much more.

Being Trusted Reviews recommended, our final verdict was: “the Switch has become the console that gives you great games wherever you are, whatever the time and whomever it is you want to play with.” Throw into the mix Super Mario Odyssey, who’s once again on a mission to save Princess Peach from Bowser, journey across a variety of lands, allowing you to truly immerse yourself in a more explorative version of Mario.

With Super Mario Odyssey usually crunching in at £40.99 and the Nintendo Switch a hefty £279, you’d be looking to pay £319.99. Already down to just £309 via AO’s eBay store, with the PURE20 discount code you can snap up this incredible console for less than £250, with a swish £61.80 price cut. A great entry into gaming, dive straight into the nostalgia filled world of Mario in this new Nintendo Switch experience.

