Simba mattresses most certainly do not come cheap, and that’s why you can’t sleep on this humungous £277 discount. Refurbished like new by the people of Simba itself, take a further 20% off with eBay’s 20% off PURE20 code.

No one can afford to be put off by the fact this Simba Hybrid single mattress is refurbished, especially when you’re already saving a staggering £239 before even using the eBay 20% off code. Refurbished by Simba, you can rest assured that it’s in perfect, like-new condition with a less than 100 sleep usage.

Quote PURE20 when you reach the checkout on eBay and take the price of £190 down to a fantastic £152.

Combining memory foam with springs, you can guarantee a dreamy sleep that offers you the support and comfort you need to drift off to the land of Z’s. Really, it’s hard not to see the appeal with 2,500 pocket springs and five layers of memory foam to adapt to your body’s needs.

Every last careful thought has gone into the technical design of the Simba Hybrid mattress with extensive research carried out into 10 million people and the way that they sleep. From here they’ve crafted a mattress like no other. Enjoy the comfort of memory foam without overheating as its complimented by the breathability and firmness of springs.

Never too hot or too cold, the mattress’ materials help to regulate the temperature whilst in bed and ensure a cool, even nights sleep that will have you feeling refreshed and reenergised for the day ahead.

Each of the five layers of memory foam are made to ensure that all your boxes are ticked. The Simba Hybrid ensures maximum comfort, both to the touch and in how it supports your body, easy to clean materials, hypoallergenic and airflow to guarantee the temperature is always right.

Starting from just £152 for a single mattress when you use the 20% off eBay code PURE20, revolutionise your sleeping pattern with the Simba Hybrid mattress.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.