The definition of an Amazon Prime Day 2019 special, get two Echo Dot smart speakers and a smart plug for just £44.99.

Buy: 2 Echo Dots (3rd Gen) and an Amazon Smart Plug for £44.99 (Worth £124.97)

A great set to build your smart home ecosystem from the ground up, you can now buy two Echo Dot speakers and an Amazon smart plug in one fantastic value bundle for less than the cost of one Echo Dot alone at its RRP of £49.99.

Worth £124.97 altogether, save 64% before this deal ends along with the rest of Prime Day at midnight tonight.

Prime Day Echo Dot and Smart Plug Bundle Deal 2x Echo Dot (3rd Gen), Charcoal Fabric + Amazon Smart Plug, Works with Alexa Incredible value for money, this is the ideal starter kit for your smart home with two of Amazon's compact smart speakers, the Echo Dot and one smart plug to make just about any appliance a little bit smarter.

The Echo Dot is the ideal choice as a starting point for AI infiltrated speakers. Compact but still packing a decent sound, the Echo Dot is fairly inexpensive (especially when you buy during Prime Day) speaker, assimilating well into any space with its minimal, appealing design, equipped with the always-perky Alexa to dote on your every need.

Pieced together with four far-field microphones to ensure Alexa hears you, the Echo Dot is a 1.6-inch speaker with a 3.5mm audio output for linking up to other speakers if you want to achieve an even fuller sound.

Able to do just about anything you’d expect of a smart speaker, Alexa can play music at your request, set reminders, find out the weather forecast and learn new skills like playing True or False.

You can also utilise Alexa to interact with your other smart home devices, like Philips Hue bulbs and, of course, anything plugged into your Amazon smart plug.

Making even the most ordinary lamp smart, simply plug in any electronic into the smart plug and you can control it using Alexa or through the Alexa smartphone app. This means you can even set timers, ensuring the kettle is boiled when you step through the door, or that you never forget to turn your straighteners off by remotely using the app to check they’re turned off.

A cracking Prime Day deal, it would be silly not to make the most of this deal whilst it’s here, paying less than the retail price of one singular Echo Dot smart speaker.

