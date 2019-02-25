1TB microSD cards are now a thing, but convenience costs

MWC 2019 is upon us, bringing all kinds of firsts to the table. We’ve got the first 5G phones, the first foldable phones and the first 5G foldable phones.

Now we’ve got the first 1TB microSD card and, much like the other firsts on show in Barcelona, it’s going to free up plenty of space in your wallet too.

So, if the 1TB version of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus isn’t nearly enough to satisfy your need for storage, or only want to buy one memory card for your Nintendo Switch, then you’ve come to the right place.

SanDisk and Micron have both rocked up at the year’s biggest mobile show with the fingernail-sized UHS-I microSDXC cards containing a quite-sizeable one million megabytes. That’s a lot of jpegs, folks.

Both cards have their advantages, SanDisk’s card offers a 160 megabytes-per-second read speed, with a 90 megabytes-per-second write speed. While the Micron card is slower at reading data, at 100MB/s, it is a little swifter at writing data, at 95MB/s.

The pricing for the SanDisk card is almost twice the price of the 512GB card it also announced today. It’s a whopping $449.99, compared to the $199.99. Considering it’s more than double the price for exactly half the price, users will be able paying for the convenience on offer here. Micron says its offering will be priced competitively, but isn’t committing to a price tag right now.

The announcement comes at MWC, where the SD Association also announced microSD Express. That will enable faster speeds and better battery life in the future. They will promise a maximum data transfer rate of 985-megabytes per second.

Will you be splashing out on a brand new microSD card to double the storage on offer on your top-end Galaxy S10 Plus handset? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.