1Password will soon let you ditch your one password

The 1Password password managing software – which keeps all of your logins safe via a master password – will soon allow users to drop that one password in favour of a biometric passkey.

If you’re still with us, the popular security solution has announced the integration of passkeys as a means of replacing all of our passwords. While the company does a great job of protecting our accounts, until now, users still need an old-fashioned character-based password to get at them.

Even though we can already use biometrics to get at our 1Password accounts, the company points out tools like Face ID and Windows Hello only mask the password rather than replacing it.

In an announcement confirming the pending (and totally optional) shift, 1Password’s chief product offer Steve Won says: “For passkeys to be the way forward, it’s not enough for them to replace some of your passwords. They have to be able to replace all passwords – including the one you use to unlock 1Password.”

He goes on to say that “as convenient as biometrics are today, they don’t actually replace the password; they only mask it. That’s why 1Password asks you to type in your password periodically in order to ensure that you have it memorised.”

That’ll change from this summer when 1Password will effectively become 0Passwords for users who wish to go all-in on biometric protection for all of their prized account details.

The company calls it a “win-win for both security and usability” and says “all you’ll ever need to sign in to 1Password, unlock your vaults, and securely access your data is your one passkey.”

Will you be completely reverting to a passkey? Or will you be keeping that one password around in case something catastrophic happens to your fingerprint or face?