1Password ties your logins to your location

The personal security locker 1Password has a neat new feature that associates some of your accounts with physical locations.

In a blog post today, the company renowned as one of the best password manager providers out there, revealed that entries in the vault can be assigned to a place on the map.

So, when you get to college and need your login to the library system, that particular account will surface within the 1Password mobile app for easier access. 1Password says it is the first company in the industry to offer such a feature.

“The goal: access your items faster wherever and whenever you need them,” the company said in a blog post on March 6. “Even if you don’t know or remember an item’s name, by simply being at the location associated with that item, 1Password would surface that information for you.”

It’s pretty easy to accomplish to too. There’s an “Add a location” button within the app which can be applied retrospectively or to new entries. Once you arrive at or new that location it’ll appear within the Home tab, while there’s also a Map view that lets you browse available passwords via locations.

“Whether you need to pull up local Wi-Fi credentials, medical records at your doctor’s, alarm codes at your workplace, or travel documents and itineraries at your city’s airport, the possibilities are endless,” the company says.

1Password is at lengths to say this doesn’t affect your privacy and security in any way. Employers, for instance, won’t see that you used 1Password at work and certainly won’t be able to see your location.

“1Password checks for relevant items locally, meaning your current location coordinates never leave your device,” the firm adds. “We also added an additional layer of protection explicitly around the loading of map data, so you have more granular control. Enabling this feature through the customisable home screen on 1Password for iOS and Android is also totally optional, so you can turn it on or off at any time.”