The 16-inch MacBook Pro may be delayed because of keyboard problems

Apple will release its 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2020, due to delays caused by issues with the keyboard, a new report has claimed.

An earlier report, from DigiTimes, had suggested that the laptop had already begun shipping. However, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes the laptop may be delayed.

The MacBook Pro 2019 (as it was being referred to before this report emerged) will come with a new ‘Scissor switch’ keyboard, Kuo has claimed. This will replace the unpopular ‘Butterfly switch’ keyboard that has, ahem, graced Apple’s recent laptop releases.

Apple issued an apology after a steady stream of complaints about the butterfly keyboard. Some customers said that their keyboards had failed due to the low-profile buttons sticking in place and not registering typing as a result.

So, Ming-Chi Kuo’s suggestion that the new MacBook Pro will have a different keyboard setup should come as a relief to anyone who has been considering buying the new laptop.

When we reviewed the MacBook Pro 13-inch earlier this year, we lauded the amazing display, but highlighted the keyboard as a major weak point.

Not only did keys stick, but the keyboard was cramped and uncomfortable to begin with and the touchpad felt odd too. These are key features that you expect to be done properly on a laptop that starts at £1749.

The new 16-inch iteration that Kuo forecasts for 2020 is likely to be even more expensive, and we hope the keyboard is a lot better.

The MacBook Pro range is targeted at professionals, with high spec requirements, who want to be able to work on the go. So, the machines have high specs and high price points. A keyboard that falls in line with the rest of the machine’s high-end features is a must, so we’re eager to see the changes made to the new device.

