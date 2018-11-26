Boom! £150 off Sony NW-ZX300 high-res Walkman for Cyber Monday

The phenomenal deals keep rolling in. Amazon has lopped £150 off the Sony NW-ZX300 high-res Walkman player for Cyber Monday.

Sony’s Walkmans are still alive and kicking and as part of Amazon’s Cyber Monday Deals, the online retailer has brought the Sony NW-ZX300 Walkman down from £530 to £380. This is the lowest the Sony Walkman has been at for the past three months.

Sony NW-ZX300 Hi-Resolution Audio Walkman Fine sound, great features and a nice to use interface. What's not to like about this high-resolution portable player?

In terms of its spec-sheet the NW-ZX300 has a number of impressive features. It looks stunning, its has a frame manufactured out of aluminium that’s resistant to electrical noise, enabling a clear sound. It also boasts support for a multitude of file formats including DSD and MQA (for lossless streaming). The inclusion of the LDAC wireless codec ups the quality of standard Bluetooth streaming by 3X. aptX HD Bluetooth is also available.

Storage is 64GB, but if that seems small considering the size of high-res files, then you can top the storage up by adding a micro SD card. Battery life is rated at 30 hours for MP3 playback and 26 hours for FLAC. Control of the device is possible through easy-to-access volume controls on the side of the player, and for everything else you can operate the NW-ZX300 with its responsive matte glass touchscreen interface. It can also function as a DAC, taking over sound processing duties when connected to a computer.

We’ve not reviewed the player, but looking at Amazon, it’s had plenty of impressive reviews. One purchaser commented that “pairing with bluetooth is really easy and the sound quality is excellent. I bought Radiohead OKNOTOK in High Res and you can hear Thom York’s saliva moving around his mouth in some songs”, which we’re sure is what everyone wants to hear when listening to Radiohead.

