The 14-inch Honor MagicBook finally has a UK launch date

The 14-inch Honor MagicBook laptop will be available in the UK from April 7.

Honor originally announced two new models back in January: a 14-inch option and a slightly bigger 15.6-inch model. Currently, only the smaller of the two is listed on Amazon, but you should expect to see its big brother appear there shortly too.

Honor is known for pushing out products that are similar-looking to other better known gadgets, but with a much smaller price tag.

At £549, the new 14-inch MagicBook is a fair bit cheaper than any MacBook, but obviously it doesn’t have the same high-end specs. It does, however, cleverly mimic the popular Apple aesthetic with a stripped-back, minimal design.

While it might not match MacBook standards, the new laptop still has a respectable screen-to-body ratio of 84%. It also packs a full HD IPS display, which should mean that the screen still looks fairly bright and crisp.

And although it’s using a slightly-dated 3500 AMD Ryzen processor, this should still be capable of handling web browsing, word processing and video streaming activities.

Interestingly, Honor has previously confirmed that the smaller 14-inch model packs a bigger battery out of the two models – it has a 52Wh battery while the 15-inch only offers 42Wh.

Until we’re able to do a full review we won’t be able to confirm how this translates to performance-time, but Honor claims that the smaller laptop has up to 10 hours of juice.

Despite the visual similarities with Apple’s popular products, the MagicBook feels more like a solid Chromebook competitor.

Writing about his initial impressions of the model, our reviewer said: “The Honor MagicBook 2020 is tapping into a largely neglected market by undercutting the cost of most ultrabook rivals but, importantly, offering more power and freedom than a Chromebook.”

