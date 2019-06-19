Jump on the e2save SIM only plan courtesy of Vodafone, offering you a tempting 40GB of data, as well as unlimited calls and texts. With £140 to be had in total, redeem £120 across the 12-month contract, pay just £15 a month for an incredible monthly allowance and use our code to get £20 on top.

Lock in a generous amount of data every month and ensure you’re never caught short with Vodafone’s tasty 40GB SIM only plan. Able to redeem a chunky £120 in cashback claims, you’re looking to pay a small tariff of just £15 a month (£25 before cashback) for one of the UK’s biggest mobile networks. Even better, quote our exclusive code TRUSTEDCASH20 at the checkout and you’ll receive a further £20 payable into your account.

It’s indisputable that Vodafone is a fantastic, reliable network to be on; especially considering our Trusted Reviews readers voted them Mobile Network of the Year in 2018 for a second year running. Offering great value contracts with plenty of perks and freebies, as well as the latest handsets, Vodafone is top dog. To top it off, the network always boasts a strong signal so you’re never out of the loop.

With perks like free data for streaming services like Spotify and Now TV, Vodafone might just be the network of the binger. It also goes without saying its the ideal network for avid travellers. Allowing you to freely roam across 152 countries, see the world, document it and don’t pay the price of hefty charges on top of what you’re already paying. Simply use your phone as you would in the UK and keep in touch whilst taking in the sights.

Usually £25 a month, claim cashback on specific billing months and enjoy a total saving of £120, making this exceptional tariff just £15. With 40GB of data, stream and game to your hearts content and never lose touch with unlimited everything else. Add our exclusive e2save code and you can benefit from £20 further cashback using TRUSTEDCASH20 on an always reliable Vodafone SIM only contract.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.