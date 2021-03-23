11 Android apps you can try with dark mode right now

Dark mode is one of the most popular features to hit the best Android phones in the last few years. But which apps have it and which don’t? We’ve compiled a list of all our favourite Android dark modes worth downloading right now.

Google launched its own system-wide Dark theme for Android in 2019. According to its developer site, the Android Dark theme can improve visibility, make it easier to use your phone in low-light environments and even reduce power usage – though the last point depends on your phone’s display. OLED screen users will see the biggest benefit when it comes to battery life.

Of course, only apps that have their own dark modes support the system-wide Dark theme. The good news is that there’s certainly no shortage of those that do. Google even went so far as to roll out the feature on its Prompt two-factor authentication pop up in February, proving that any feature can benefit from the dark mode treatment (via 9to5Google).

Read on to discover all the Android apps that have caught our eye in dark mode, how to switch them on individually, and how to toggle them all on at once using your phone’s built-in Dark theme.

WhatsApp

How to switch on dark mode in WhatsApp for Android:

Open WhatsApp

Tap ‘More options’

Tap ‘Settings’

Tap ‘Chats’

Tap ‘Theme’

Tap ‘Dark’

Instagram

How to switch on dark mode in Instagram for Android:

Open Instagram

Tap on your profile picture in the bottom right

Tap the three line icon in the top right

Tap ‘Settings’

Tap ‘Theme’

Tap ‘Dark’

Facebook Messenger

How to switch on dark mode in Facebook Messenger for Android:

Open Messenger

Tap on your profile picture

Tap ‘Dark mode’

Tap ‘On’

Twitter

How to switch on dark mode in Twitter for Android:

Open Twitter

Tap on your profile picture

Tap ‘Settings and privacy’

Tap ‘Display and sound’

Tap ‘Dark mode’

Choose between ‘Dim’ and ‘Lights out’

YouTube

How to switch on dark mode in YouTube for Android:

Open YouTube

Tap on your profile picture

Tap ‘Settings’

Tap ‘General’

Tap ‘Appearance’

Tap ‘Dark’

Google Chrome

How to switch on dark mode in Google Chrome for Android:

Open Google Chrome

Tap the three dots in the top right

Tap ‘Settings’

Tap ‘Themes’

Tap ‘Dark’

Google Photos

How to switch on dark mode in Google Photos for Android:

Open your phone’s settings

Tap ‘Display’

Tap ‘Theme’

Enable Dark theme

Google Photos doesn’t have its own dark mode so entering Android’s system-wide Dark theme will switch all compatible apps over to dark mode.

Google Docs, Sheets and Slides

How to switch on dark mode in Google Docs, Sheets and Slides for Android:

Open Google Docs, Sheets or Slides

Tap the three lines in the top left

Tap ‘Settings’

Tap ‘Choose theme’

Tap ‘Dark’

You can then repeat these steps with the other two apps.

Gmail

How to switch on dark mode in Gmail for Android:

Open Gmail

Tap the three lines in the top left

Tap ‘Settings’

Tap ‘General settings’

Tap ‘Theme’

Tap ‘Dark’

Microsoft Outlook

How to switch on dark mode in Microsoft Outlook for Android:

Open Microsoft Outlook

Tap the gear icon in the bottom left corner

Go to ‘Preferences’

Tap ‘Theme’

Tap ‘Dark’

Slack

How to switch on dark mode in Slack for Android:

Open Slack

Tap on the ‘You’ tab at the bottom of the screen

Tap ‘Preferences’

Tap ‘Dark mode’

Tap ‘On’

How to use Android’s system-wide Dark theme

The launch of Android 10 in 2019 brought a built-in Dark theme for Android smartphones. This means that anyone using Android 10 or higher can turn their Android UI and any compatible apps dark in just a few clicks.

Here’s how to switch on the Android Dark theme:

Open your phone’s settings

Tap ‘Display’

Tap ‘Theme’

Enable Dark theme

You can also access the Android Dark theme from the notification tray or by entering Battery Saver mode, though the latter is only available on Pixel phones.