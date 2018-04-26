11-11 Memories Retold: Everything we know about the WW1 narrative adventure

11-11 Memories Retold is a narrative adventure set during the First World War that combines the talents of DigixArt and Aardman, the latter responsible for animated classics including Wallace and Gromit and Shaun the Sheep. It’s an unorthodox partnership that has the potential to create something special.

What is 11-11 Memories Retold?

We know little about 11-11 Memories Retold beyond its World War 1 setting and its initial trailer’s focus on Flander’s Field – a war memorial located in Waregem, Belgium and a famous poem by John McCrae.

The title ‘Memories Retold’ suggest we’ll be recounting the experiences of war veterans who lived and fought through one of history’s most infamous conflicts. The watercolour visuals immediately recall Ubisoft’s Valiant Hearts: The Great War, a fantastic journey which focused on the same period in history.

Bandai Namco describes 11-11 Memories Retold as a “gaming experience that explores our shared history through the lens of World War 1” suggesting that we’ll play through stories from different participants in the conflict.

11-11 Memories Retold release date – when is it coming out?

It is due to release for PS4, Xbox One and PC in 2018, although a specific release date is yet to be confirmed.

Considering its respectful approach to the conflict, perhaps the release will coincide with Armistice Day on November 11 when nations comes together to honour those who lost their lives in World War 1. This would also tie the date and the title of the game together.

11-11 Memories Retold trailer – how does it look?

You can check out the reveal trailer below which features an emotional composition of John McCrae’s Flander’s Fields.

Another, more lengthy video has also been released which expands upon the vision for the game with developer interviews and other in-depth information:

