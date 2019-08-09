£1,000 Price Crunch on LG 65” NanoCell Smart 4K Ultra HD LED TV

Offering an enhanced visual experience, own the LG 65SM9010PLA television for £1,000 less than its RRP.

Buy: LG 65-inch NanoCell Smart 4K TV for £1,499 (from £2,499)

Boasting technology that will deliver on a superb picture, you can now get this monster of a TV with a cracking discount. Usually retailing at £2,499 you can pick up the LG 65SM9010PLA Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV for under £1,500.

LG 65-inch NanoCell TV Deal LG 65SM9010PLA 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Google Assistant NanoCell technology means you will get a beautiful picture full of vivid, authentic colour. Throw in the sheer size of this TV set-up and its smart features and you're getting a real upgrade to your TV set-up for an amazing price.

Thanks to Currys PC World, watch anything from the next new Netflix original to the latest blockbuster and make the 65-inch LG NanoCell Smart 4K LED TV yours for only £1,499.

The LG 65-inch NanoCell TV is all about delivering a spectrum of authentic colours that bring to life the scenes viewers see on screen. Utilising its IPS 4K NanoCell display, colours are rich and true, ensuring bright scenes are still full of vivid detail and not oversaturated, whilst darker scenes deliver deep inky blacks.

With NanoAccuracy, you can expect a great angle no matter where you’re watching from. Even conditions won’t leave you squinting at the screen, thanks to Full Array Dimming technology working ceaselessly with the Alpha 7 processor to ensure the image on your TV adapts and upscales to deliver a pixel perfect picture.

The LG 65SM9010PLA isn’t just packing in its tech either — this LG LED TV is perfectly designed physically to boost your movie marathons. With a Nano Bezel, the ultra thin framing creates something even more immersive and ensures you’re getting optimal screen time. No need to fear skimping on sound either with Dolby Atmos building a 3D sound that plonks you right into the action.

Add to the mix its Smart Home features and you can quite literally talk to your TV and pull up exactly what you want without lifting so much as a finger. You can even link up to Google Assistant and stretch that control that much further by managing your other smart home devices.

A fantastic set-up at an even more fantastic price, this £1,000 price drop is not to be missed. Pick up your LG 65-inch NanoCell Smart 4K Ultra HD LED TV from Currys PC World today.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item.

