£100 Price Crash: The Fitbit Charge 2 is now at its Cheapest Price Yet

Sprint straight to the official Fitbit website and you can strap on a Fitbit Charge 2 for only £59.99.

Buy: Fitbit Charge 2 for Only £59.99 (down from £159.99)

Paving the way for even more powerful fitness trackers, it goes without saying the Fitbit Charge 2 is definitely still a noble choice, especially if you’re shopping on a bit of a budget.

Reduced from £159.99, you can save £100 on the dot for the Fitbit Charge 2, now down to just £59.99 on the official Fitbit store.

Fitbit Charge 2 Deal Fitbit Charge 2™ A powerful, nifty little fitness tracker, keep watch of everything from your daily steps to heart rates and even smartphone notifications sent straight to your wrist.

Available in three colours, Lavender and Rose Gold, Black and Gunmetal Stainless Steel and Blue-Grey and Rose Gold, the OLED display offers an insight into what your body is doing day to day with a number of features to keep fitness enthusiasts motivated to keep moving.

Including the usual culprits, the Fitbit Charge 2 will count your steps for you, inform you of how many calories you’ve burned and track your heart rate. This fitness tracker also comes feature-packed with the ability to track different types of exercise, encourages you to move with a goal of 250 steps every hour, and giving insightful information into your sleeping patterns. A not too shabby five-day battery life, it really can take you from day to night and analyse the different stages of sleep.

You can also enjoy notifications from your smartphone pushed straight to the Fitbit Charge 2, allowing you to keep on top of not only your fitness, but also work as well as your social life. Multi-tasking was never easier with the Hi-Res Tap Display, allowing you to shift and jump from one thing to another. Partner with the Fitbit app, you can blow up your stats onto a larger screen to get a true look into how you’re performing.

A great gadget to have now is the time to pick up the Fitbit Charge 2 with a hefty £100 knocked off its original price point.

