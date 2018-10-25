Trusted Reviews’ Daily Deals: No mess, no fuss, here’s the easiest way to find today’s best deals throughout the world of tech.

1. iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max – £100 off

I did not expect to see a deal like this pop up before Black Friday, but here we are. If you pick up an iPhone XS or XS Max through Very’s Buy Now, Pay Later scheme and use the code N794F at the checkout, you’ll get £100 in credit sent back to your account. This is a ridiculously good deal given that the new iPhones have barely been on the market for over a month. I’ll be surprised if we see anything near this good come Black Friday.

2. Fire HD 8 & HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet – Up to £40 off

Yes, I know that we featured the Fire 7 Kids Edition in yesterday’s Daily Deals, but as it turns out, Amazon has also discounted the Kids Editions of the Fire HD 8 and the Fire HD 10 tablets, giving you even better value for money. Plus, if you did miss yesterday’s article then we’ve included the Fire 7 deal below for your convenience.

3. LEGO NASA Apollo Saturn V and Women of NASA Bundle – Save £19.99

It’s one thing to see the Apollo Saturn V recreated in LEGO form (which is awesome enough), but it’s even better to see some of NASA’s most prolific female staff immortalised in such a creative way. Just when you think you can have too much of a good thing, John Lewis drops the price for this bundle by £19.99. An amazing deal all round.

4. Resident Evil 2 Remake – Only £38.85

The remake of Capcom’s sophomore classic hasn’t even hit shelves yet and it’s already received a massive discount from Base. If you preorder the game today, you can nab the remake for just £38.85, saving you a swish £11.14. Go on, treat yourself.