Knock £100 off this stunning 2019 55-inch Samsung QLED 4K HDR TV

Using the eBay code PARTY will slice £100 off the price of this impressive 2019 Samsung 4K QLED TV.

Buy: Samsung 55-inch QE55Q60RA QLED 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV (save £100)

Had your eye on one of Samsung’s innovative QLED TVs but been unwilling to spend above that lofty £1000 threshold? Now you don’t have to worry; with the QE55Q60RA’s £949 price tag enjoying a £100 discount as a result of this exclusive eBay deal.

Simply input the discount code PARTY at checkout on this eBay listing, courtesy of Crampton & Moore, to take off a significant portion of the original asking price. Be quick though, this offer expires after July 19.

Knock £100 off this 55-inch Samsung QE55Q60RA QLED 4K HDR TV

If you’re not familiar, Samsung’s QLED technology is the company’s answer to that of OLED televisions. It employs a layer of ‘quantum dots’ to help offer a brighter, more vibrant picture that really helps HDR content stand out.

This 55-inch offering is the entry-level set within Samsung’s 2019 QLED range but that’s no bad thing. It’s able to cover 100% of the industry standard DCI-P3 colour space and boasts Q HDR support (HDR 10+ compliance) for a truly immersive picture.

What’s more, Samsung’s tailor-made Quantum 4K processor deftly handles a multitude of viewing scenarios – from films to gaming, employs AI to upscale content to 4K resolution and can automatically match EQ settings to best complement the type of content you’re enjoying.

The TV also boasts smart home integration and is compatible with the likes of Amazon’s Alexa and the Google Assistant, while its smart capabilities grant you access to popular streaming services and on-demand content by way of either button or voice.

Even when you’re not using it, Samsung’s QLED TVs can hide in plain sight, thanks to their specialised Ambient Mode, which lets you throw an image on-screen that complements or matches the surrounding wall that your TV is placed against.

